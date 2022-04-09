Will smith reacts to 10-year ban over Oscars 2022 slapping incident

Washington: Actor Will Smith has responded to being banned from Academy events for 10 years after slapping Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars ceremony, saying that he accept the decision of the academy.

The Board of Governors for the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences, on Friday, voted to ban the award winning actor from all the Academy events for 10 years. Minutes after the decision was announced, Smith responded by saying, ‘I accept and respect the Academy’s decision’, to Page Six.

‘The Board of Governors has decided, for a period of 10 years, from April 8, 2022, Mr Smith shall not be permitted to attend any Academy events or programs in person or virtually, including but not limited to the Academy Awards’, the Academy announced on Friday, through an official statement. Smith, 53, will keep the Oscar he won this year for his role in ‘King Richard.’

‘We want to express our deep gratitude to Mr Rock for maintaining his composure under extraordinary circumstances. We also want to thank our hosts, nominees, presenters and winners for their poise and grace during our telecast’, the statement added.