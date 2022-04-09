IMD forecasts isolated heavy rains in Kerala; yellow alert in 7 districts

Thiruvananthapuram: Indian Meteorological Department has forecasted isolated heavy rains in the next five days in the state. IMD has issued a yellow alert in 7 districts including Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam and Idukki on Saturday. A yellow alert will be in place in Pathanamthitta, Kottayam and Idukki districts on Sunday.

Rainfall between 64.5 mm to 115.5mm in 24 hours is termed heavy rainfall Even though, a yellow alert was issued for the Idukki district on Saturday, there is a possibility for excessive rain. IMD has also warned fishermen not to venture into the sea on the Kerala coast on Saturday.

‘Strong winds 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph very likely along and off Kerala coast, the IMD alert read. The meteorological department warned that no one should venture into the sea on the Kerala coast until the warning is withdrawn. The IMD also informed that there are no restrictions on venturing into the sea on Karnataka and Lakshadweep coasts.