AAP State Chief along with 2 others senior leaders join BJP

New Delhi: In a major setback to Aam Aadmi Party before assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh, the state unit president of the party, Anup Kesari, along with general secretary organisation Satish Thakur and Una district chief Iqbal Singh, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday in Delhi. Union Minister Anurag Thakur inducted the three leaders at BJP National President JP Nadda’s residence.

Arvind Kejriwal does not pay attention to his party workers. Those who shed their sweat on the ground for 8 years did not even get a chance to stand on their chariots. These AAP leaders have joined BJP for their self-respect &self-respect of Himachal: Union Minister Anurag Thakur pic.twitter.com/6fPJi5atos — ANI (@ANI) April 8, 2022

The development came days after AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal-led party held a roadshow and rally in Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi. The rally witnessed thousands of supporters in the hill state. Meanwhile, Nadda will also be on a four-day visit to Himachal Pradesh beginning today till April 12.

The AAP is now eyeing Himachal Pradesh after a thumping victory in Punjab. Notably, assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh will take place in December this year. AAP will now contest all 68 seats in the Assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh. Earlier, Delhi Health Minister and AAP leader Satyendar Jain also announced that the party would contest the Shimla Municipal Corporation election.