Japan and Philippines to expand their defence cooperation further at first 2+2 summit

In the midst of regional tensions and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Japan and the Philippines agreed on Saturday to examine increasing their defence cooperation.

The foreign and defence ministers of the two Asian nations met in Tokyo for the first time in the ‘2+2’ format with the important US partners.

Following the meeting, Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi stated that the two countries will consider strengthening cooperation and exchanging supplies.

China has been at odds with Tokyo and Manila over its moves in the East and South China Seas, as well as Russia’s actions in Ukraine and North Korea’s missile tests.

In January 2015, Japan and the Philippines inked an agreement to strengthen defence ties, and since then, they have conducted nearly 20 joint naval manoeuvres. They also undertook combined air force drills in 2021.

Japan has also given defence and technology equipment to the Philippines, which might aid patrols in the South China Sea, where the Philippines and China have territorial issues.