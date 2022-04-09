Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck get engaged again, 18 years after break-up

Jennifer Lopez has announced her engagement to Ben Affleck on her official website. The pair, who reunited in May 2021, after 18 years of their last engagement was called off, is now planning to get married.

The 52-year-old Lopez shared the ‘exciting and special’ announcement on her Facebook and Instagram pages before sending an email to her close friends. The message to her fans on her official website include a video of the singer admiring a large, green diamond on her ring finger.

Lopez and the 49-year-old Affleck affectionately referred to as ‘Bennifer’ by fans and the media met while working on the film ‘Gigli’. They got engaged in November 2002, but Lopez called off the engagement in early 2004 and got married to singer Marc Anthony in June the same year. In 2008, the couple welcomed twins Max and Emme into the world.

In 2005, Affleck married actress Jennifer Garner and the couple had three children together: Violet, Seraphina and Samuel.