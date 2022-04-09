The first 3D-printed house in Japan built in under 24 hours

In less than 24 hours, a Japanese firm successfully built the country’s first 3D-printed house. Serendix collaborated with its partners to 3D-print a 20-metric-tonne reinforced concrete structure for the habitat at the Hyakunen Jutaku plant in Shizuoka.

The compact, egg-shaped housing, known as the Sphere, took 23 hours and 12 minutes to construct from start to finish and cost under three million yen ($25,000). Serendix intends to minimise building time even further in the future with greater automation and simplification. Masayuki Sono, a Japanese architect, built the home, which won NASA’s 3D-Printed Habitat Challenge in 2015.

Since the futuristic pod is less than 10 square metres, it is free from Japanese construction restrictions.

Engineers ensured that the rib-reinforced double structure meets European thermal insulation criteria, as well as the excellent seismic performance required by Japanese regulations. Its quick construction also cuts down on CO2, construction waste, and energy use. The idea is that Spheres might be deployed to deliver help in impacted areas within a few days following large-scale natural catastrophes. Sales will now be made through the company’s numerous partners.