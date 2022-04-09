Will Smith gets 10-years ban from Oscars over slapping incident

Los Angeles: After the controversial slapping incident at Oscars 2022, The Board of Governors for the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences voted to ban Will Smith from all the Academy events for for 10 years. The decision has been announced by the Academy via statement.

‘Today, the Board of Governors convened a meeting to discuss how best to respond to Will Smith’s actions at the Oscars, in addition to accepting his resignation. The Board has decided, for a period of 10 years from April 8, 2022, Mr. Smith shall not be permitted to attend any Academy events or programs, in person or virtually, including but not limited to the Academy Awards’, president David Rubin and CEO Dawn Hudson said in the statement.

The decision was made during a Board of Governors meeting held on Friday in Los Angeles. The meeting, initially scheduled for April 18, was expedited after Smith announced his resignation from the Academy last week, CNN reported. ‘The 94th Oscars were meant to be a celebration of the many individuals in our community who did incredible work this past year; however, those moments were overshadowed by the unacceptable and harmful behavior we saw Mr. Smith exhibit on stage’, the statement added.

‘During our telecast, we did not adequately address the situation in the room’, the letter went on to state. ‘For this, we are sorry. This was an opportunity for us to set an example for our guests, viewers and our Academy family around the world, and we fell short — unprepared for the unprecedented’, David Rubin and CEO Dawn Hudson added.

The incident took place during the third hour of the telecast, presenter- comedian Chris Rock took the stage to present the award for best documentary, and cracked a joke about Pinkett-Smith as being in ‘GI Jane 2’, apparently a reference to her shaved head. In a moment that triggered awkward silence and confusion in the Dolby Theatre, Smith strode up to Rock and slapped him, before returning to his seat alongside Jada and shouting profanities.

Smith then yelled ‘Keep my wife’s name out of your fucking mouth’ twice, forcing the producers to bleep out several seconds of audio from the televised broadcast in the United States. Jada Pinkett Smith, who is also an actress, suffers from alopecia, and publicly revealed her diagnosis in 2018.