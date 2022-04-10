Agricultural exports from India crosses $ 50 billion

New Delhi: Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) has updated that the agricultural exports from the country has crossed $ 50 billion in 2021-22. India in last year has exported agricultural and processed food products of $25.6 billion. This come around 51% per cent of the India’s total agriculture exports.

APEDA has also surpassed its own export target of $ 23.7 billion dollar for the financial year 2021-22 by registering shipments of $ 25.6 billion dollar. The agricultural exports have grown by 19.92% during 2021-22 to touch 50.21 billion dollar.

Exports of agricultural products like rice, wheat, sugar and marine products reached an all-time high. India exported rice worth $ 9.65 billion, wheat of $ 2.19 billion, sugar of $ 4.6 billion and other cereals worth $ 1.08 billion. India, is among the top wheat producing countries, recorded an unprecedented growth of more than 273% in wheat exports. It surged nearly four-fold from $ 568 million in 2020-21 to touch close to $ 2119 million in 2021-22.