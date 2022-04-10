‘Go to India if you like it so much’: Opposition leader Maryam Nawaz slams Pak PM Imran Khan

Islamabad: Pakistan’s opposition leader Maryam Nawaz lashed out at Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday, for heaping praises on India, slamming that he should go to the neighbouring country if he likes it so much. The remarks of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice-president Maryam came after Khan called India a ‘nation with a great sense of honour’.

Imran Khan, in an address to the nation on Friday night ahead of the no-confidence motion where he has little chances of surviving unless some miracle takes place, said that he was not against India and had a lot of following in the neighbouring country. ‘No superpower can force India to do anything against its interests. They (India) are buying oil from Russia despite sanctions. Nobody can dictate India. What the European Union ambassadors said here, could they say that to India also’? he asked and added that they could not because India is a sovereign nation.

Responding to his remarks, the 48-year-old PML-N leader said that Khan has ‘gone mad’. ‘Someone should tell a person who has gone mad after seeing this power gone that he has been expelled by his own party and no one else. If you like India so much then shift there and leave the life of Pakistan, Maryam, who is the daughter of deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif, said.

This was not the first time when Imran Khan has praised India to the surprise of opposition parties. Last week, he praised India for its independent foreign policy. The 69-year-old cricketer-turned-politician, who has effectively lost the majority in the 342-member house, seemed to accept the writing on the wall and urged his supporters to stage peaceful protests across the country when the ‘new imported government’comes into power on Sunday.