Ramadan 2022: Gulf country announces working hours for private sector employees

Doha: The Ministry of Labor in Qatar has announced working hours of private sector employees during the holy month of Ramadan. As per the new order, the maximum working hours during Ramadan in the private sector is 36 hours per week.

The ministry informed that the provision of Article 73 of the Labour law states that the maximum working hours during the holy month of Ramadan in the private sector are 36hrs/wk or six hours per day. The maximum working hours during the remaining months of the year are 48hours/week or eight hours per day.