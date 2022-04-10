Russian shelling killed two people, several others injured, says Kharkiv governor

The regional governor of Kharkiv, Oleh Synyehubov reported that two people were killed and numerous others were injured in the Ukrainian town of Derhachy in the northeastern Kharkiv area on Sunday.

According to the governor, Russian forces launched 66 artillery attacks across multiple locations.

‘There have been two persons dead, and there have been wounded. As you can see, the Russian army continues to ‘battle’ with civilians despite its lack of front-line wins,’ Synyehubov expressed his thoughts.