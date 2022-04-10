Saudi Arabia to allow 1 million pilgrims to perform Hajj this year

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia will allow 1 million pilgrims from inside and outside the country to participate in this year’s haj. The Ministry of Haj and Umrah announced this. The pilgrimage will open to people who are under 65 years old and have received the Covid-19 vaccinations approved by the Saudi Ministry of Health.

Ministry informed that a particular number of pilgrims from each specific country will be allowed to make the pilgrimage based on allocated quotas. Those coming from outside Saudi Arabia will be required to submit a negative Covid-19 PCR result from a test taken within 72 hours of travel.

Hajj is one of the five pillars of Islam. It must be undertaken by all Muslims with the means at least once in their lives. In 2020, only 1000 pilgrims were permitted to perform Hajj. In 2021, 60,000 fully vaccinated Saudi residents were permitted.