‘You are simply the most amazing lover’: Kunchacko Boban pens adorable Bday note for wife Priya

Mollywood actor Kunchacko Boban penned an heartfelt Birthday note for his wife Priya on her Birthday, which has won the hearts of fans online. The actor also shared a cute picture of the couple on his Instagram handle, in which the couple can be seen adorably smiling.

‘Life was hard for me… And it made me think that ‘Love at first sight’ never existed! But then there was you. I still remember the moment how our eyes met, how we looked at each other, just like yesterday’, Kunchacko penned the caption. ‘Didn’t know till then that a simple glance could convey so much of one’s thoughts and emotions. The way it made one smile like there was no tomorrow. The way it made one’s mind float and fly like a butterfly!!’, he added.

‘After all these years, I still can see the same love and emotion whenever I look into your eyes. And when I look into our boy’s eyes, I can see more of your love for me in him!!! “From the young girl who traversed the journey of life with me as a lady and then as a woman, you are simply the most amazing lover and friend in my life!! Stay just as awesome as you are dear. Missing this special day with you but has my proxy there in the form of our lil brat’, the actor wrote.

Meanwhile on the work front, Kunchacko Boban was last seen in ‘Pada’. His upcoming movies are ‘Ottu’, ‘Enthada Saji’, ‘Ariyippu’, ‘Nna Thaan Case Kodu’, ‘Aaraam Paathira’, ‘Grrr’ and ‘Mariyam Tailors’.