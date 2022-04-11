3 including groom injured in celebratory firing; Shooter dies

Jaipur: 3 people including the groom were injured in a celebratory firing, where a man, a history sheeter in over a dozen criminal cases, opened fire as a part of wedding celebrations. The shooter, identified as Suresh Segad injured three people, before accidentally shooting himself with his country-made gun at a marriage function in Rajasthan’s Sikar district, police said on Sunday.

The groom, Sangram Singh, is among those injured in the incident in Kirdoli village on Saturday and he too faces several police cases, they said. Police said that the condition of one of the injured, Shyam Singh, is critical and he has been admitted to the Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital in Jaipur.

The shooter Segad, who was taken to a health facility in Kuchaman, died during treatment, police officials said, adding that the function for pre-wedding rituals was taking place at the residence of Sangram Singh. Segad opened fire while dancing at the function. He injured the three people before accidentally shooting himself, Nechhwa Station House Officer (SHO) Bimala Budania said. He added that while Shyam Singh was referred to Jaipur, the other injured received treatment at Kuchaman.

Segad was named in 13 cases in various police stations in the state and his body after postmortem, was handed over to his family members on Sunday for last rites, SHO Budania said. Sangram Singh is also a criminal and he is named in cases at various police stations in Jaipur. He has been living in Jaipur for about 20 years and had come to Kirdoli for his wedding which was to take place on Sunday, Budania said. Five people, including the groom, have been taken into custody for questioning, the police officer added.