Crowds flood the streets of Pakistan calling for Imran Khan’s reinstatement!

Members of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) marched in many cities throughout Pakistan on Sunday to protest the ousting of former Prime Minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan following the Opposition’s no-confidence motion. Protest marches were held in places including Islamabad, Karachi, Peshawar, Malakand, Multan Khanewal, Khyber, Jhang, and Quetta, with yelling and screaming anti-Opposition slogans.

On Saturday, Imran Khan, Pakistan’s Prime Minister, was ousted after losing a no-confidence motion in the national legislature. Shehbaz Sharif, the brother of three-time Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, is now the front-runner to succeed Khan. Khan, 69, became the country’s first premier to be removed from office after losing the House’s trust.