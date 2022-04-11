Dulquer Salmaan starrer Sita Ramam’s teaser released

Dulquer Salmaan’s second Telugu film titled ‘Sita Ramam’ teaser was released on Sunday on the occasion of Ram Navami. The teaser was released with a tagline ‘The love story of Lieutenant Ram’. The actor will be seen playing a soldier in the movie. The movie also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Mrunal Thakur in pivotal roles.

Sita Ramam is set against a war backdrop and will explore an adoring love story between a soldier played by Dulquer Salmaan and his love interest by Mrunal Thakur. The film is directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, produced by Vyjayanthi Movies and Swapna Cinema. Vishal Chandrasekhar will score the music for the film and Cinematography is done by P S Vinod.