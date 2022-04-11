Fly to these 3 Indian cities more often from Abu Dhabi with ‘Go First’!

Go First (previously known as Go Air) just announced that it will extend its flight operations between Abu Dhabi (UAE) and three Indian destinations: Mumbai, Delhi, and Kannur, beginning this month. ‘To satisfy rising demand on the Mumbai, Delhi, and Kannur routes, Go First will fly daily,’ stated Abu Dhabi Airports in a statement.

Passengers who are twice vaccinated on the list of recognized nations on a ‘reciprocity’ basis would be spared from RT-PCR testing prior to departure from the UAE to India, according to the airlines. The current Go First one-way flight from Abu Dhabi to Delhi costs approximately Rs 12,000 (Dh600), whereas one-way airfare from Abu Dhabi to Kannur and Mumbai in South India costs around Rs 7,500. (Dh370).

Soon after India opened its international borders for the first time since the Covid-19 outbreak on March 27, numerous airlines boosted the number of flights from India to other nations. Prior to Go First, Emirates was the first airline to increase its weekly flight frequency to 170 flights to nine Indian destinations beginning April 1. Prior to the Covid-19 outbreak, the India-UAE air link was one of the busiest in the world, with Dubai receiving the most foreign traffic from India.