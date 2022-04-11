‘If Lord Ram would not have been born…’: Maharashtra CM says BJP’s saffron is fake

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party saying that the saffron of BJP is fake, adding that BJP doesn’t hold the patent on Hindutva. He further asked what issue the BJP would have raised if Lord Rama would not have born.

The Chief Minister’s remarks came while addressing a virtual campaign for Maha Vikas Aghadi’s (MVA) candidate Jayashree Jadhav for the April 12 by-poll from the Kolhapur North seat. ‘Today is Ram Navami. I wonder if Lord Ram would not have been born then, what issue the BJP would have raised in politics as they have no issue left. So, they keep communal issues at the forefront in politics’, the chief minister said.

‘BJP leaders say that Shiv Sena has left Hindutva. It’s not true, we have left BJP. BJP doesn’t hold the patent on Hindutva and only BJP doesn’t mean Hindutva either. BJP tried to create fake Hindu Hirdya Samrat but people have not supported them’, he added. Thackeray further said that the late Shiv Sena supremo Balasaheb Thackeray is the only ‘Hindu Hridya Samrat’, and added, ‘Your (BJP) saffron is fake, the real saffron of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’.