Left students used lathis, rods on veg students at JNU: ABVP on clashes

On Monday, ABVP JNU president Rohit Kumar held a news conference in response to a fight that erupted on the college campus, apparently over the provision of non-vegetarian food at the mess. He stated that his organization had no objections to non-vegetarian meals. He further stated that there was a plot to ‘sabotage Ram Navami puja’ on Sunday at a college hostel.

‘We have no objections to non-vegetarian food. In the same hostel, we had Iftaar and puja at the same time. The Left parties are against Hindu holidays being observed,’ Rohit Kumar stated, accusing Left-wing students of ‘beginning’ the issue over non-veg cuisine. ‘They’re attempting to impose a political agenda,’ he explained.

‘JNU has multiple hostels where the chicken was prepared yesterday… We have ABVP mess secretaries in our dorms. Yesterday, those hostels offered non-vegetarian meals ‘, according to Rohit Kumar. Rohit Kumar claimed a plot and stated, ‘A day before Ram Navami, we received threats saying, ‘We will throw bones into your Ram Navami puja. There was a plot to derail the puja rituals. They [Left-wing students] faked a notification in order to halt the celebration.’

“Every time there is a program at JNU, the Left’s objective is to sabotage it,’ Rohit Kumar explained. Rohit Kuar further alleged that seven days ago, the Kaveri (hostel) inhabitants and mess members determined that non-vegetarian food would not be offered.

‘THEY CAME WITH STONES AND LATHIS TO ATTACK.’

Rohit Kumar further accused Left-wing students of carrying lathis to the college campus and assaulting others. ‘ The Left students caused a commotion and prevented others from entering the Kaveri hostel… They came armed with stones and tubelights to assault our people. They also thrashed pupils with discarded rods and tubelights. They even ripped down our flags ‘, Rohit Kumar said.

‘Our ABVP employees have been hurt… We were standing near the lights because they were waiting in the dorms to beat us ‘, Rohit Kumar said. According to the ABVP president, ‘this was a coordinated onslaught by the Left on women, physically disabled people, and weaker sections.’ Meanwhile, ABVP secretary Umesh Chandra underlined that non-vegetarian food was not a problem.’ They gheraoed the hostel in order to halt the Ram Navami puja. They have been attacking Hindu festivals for years…,’ Umesh Chandra said.

WHAT HAPPENED ON SUNDAY ;

On Sunday, two groups of students battled on the JNU campus over alleged over-serving of non-vegetarian food in the Ram Navami mess. At least six students were injured in a fight between left-wing students and members of the RSS-affiliated ABVP, however, both sides say many more were hurt. Meanwhile, police filed an FIR based on a complaint made by the JNU Students’ Union and left-wing student organizations, while the institution initiated its own investigation. ABVP college president Rohit Kumar stated at the news conference that the ABVP had also filed three complaints with the police and proctors.