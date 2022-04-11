Qutub Minar was built after demolishing 27 Hindu-Jain temples: VHP spokesman

Vinod Bansal, a spokesman for the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), stated that Delhi’s famed structure Qutub Minar was actually ‘Vishnu Stambh’. According to Bansal, the monument was constructed using materials salvaged from the demolition of 27 Hindu-Jain temples.

‘Qutab Minar was actually ‘Vishnu Stambh’. Qutub Minar was built with materials obtained after demolishing 27 Hindu-Jain temples. The superimposed structure was built just to tease the Hindu community’, Bansal said.

The VHP leader also urged that all 27 temples that had been razed in the past be rebuilt. ‘We demand that all the 27 temples, which were demolished at the site in the past, be rebuilt and Hindus are allowed to offer prayers there’, he added.

This comes a day after a VHP delegation led by Bansal visited the landmark on Saturday and demanded that the government rehabilitate the Qutub Minar complex’s historic temples and enable Hindu rituals and prayers to resume.