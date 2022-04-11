Scuffle breaks out over non-veg food at JNU; 16 injured, FIR lodged

New Delhi: A scuffle broke out between two student groups allegedly over eating non-vegetarian food on the Jawaharlal Nehru University campus in the national capital on Sunday. While a student union- JNUSU says some ABVP members allegedly tried to stop non-vegetarian food from being cooked, the ABVP claims that ‘Left’ students tried to disrupt Ram Navami pooja.

At least sixteen students from both sides – Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) and Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) – were injured as chaos reigned on the campus on Sunday evening. The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the student wing of the Bharatiya Janata Party, on Sunday protested at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus, demanding that non-vegetarian food should not be prepared in the mess on the occasion of Ram Navami.

‘In the afternoon today, a message went viral on social media that ABVP members are not allowing non-veg food inside the campus. The mess usually prepares non-veg food items on weekends. However, ABVP members did not let this food to be prepared. Following this, a clash broke out between student unions inside the campus. Many hostel students did not get food on time as food was not prepared in adequate quantity’, A JNU student named Sarika told ANI.

Meanwhile, the ABVP also accused the National Students Union of India (NSUI) and Left-backed students of preventing them from worshipping on Ram Navami. ‘Left and NSUI workers created a ruckus during pooja in the university on the occasion of Ram Navami. There is no angle of non-veg. They have a problem with programs on the occasion of Ram Navami’, Rohit Kumar, ABVP’s JNU wing president said.

Police said the FIR has been registered based on a complaint filed by members of JNUSU, SFI, DSF and AISA early this morning against unknown ABVP students. The FIR has been registered under section 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

‘Further probe is on to collect evidence and identify culprits’, officials said. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Manoj C said that ABVP members have intimated that they will also be filing a complaint today. ‘On receipt of the same necessary appropriate legal action will be taken’, he added. Both sides have accused each other of throwing stones and injuring their members. After the violence, the JNUSU and ABVP students took out separate marches inside the university campus to protest against the clash.