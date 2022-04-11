Trucks collide, catch massive fire in UP’s Rampur

Rampur: Two trucks collided with each other and caught massive fire in the Rampur district of Uttar Pradesh. According to fire officials, there are no casualties reported so far. ‘The diesel tank got fired up; we used foam and doused the fire. We cannot say if there’s a casualty, as of now’, Ankush Mittal, Chief Fire Officer told ANI.

Uttar Pradesh | Two trucks collided with each other in Rampur & caught massive fire yesterday night, April 10

According to police, two trucks collided head-on near Ajitpur on the Lucknow-Delhi National Highway at around 7 pm on Sunday evening. The collision between the two was so tremendous that both the trucks caught fire. After the collision of both the trucks, the third truck coming from behind also collided with the trucks and it also caught fire, and flames started rising high on the bypass. These three trucks are said to be completely overloaded.

The police and fire brigade team was informed following which the team rushed to the spot. After the accident on Sunday evening, traffic was stopped on the bypass for more than two hours and after that the traffic was diverted from within the city, police said.