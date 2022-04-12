IMD predicts thunderstorms in Kerala since April 16; Yellow alert issued

Thiruvananthapuram: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted thunderstorms in the State over the next five days.

The southern districts of Kerala will receive heavy spells of rain on April 13 and 14. The Met department has sounded a yellow alert for Kottayam, Idukki, Pathanamthitta and Alappuzha districts on Tuesday. On Wednesday, Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta and Idukki will be under yellow alert.

Also read: Kerala High Court directs to grant special aids for differently-abled students with IQ ranging 70-84

The IMD cited a cyclone, which has formed over the Southwest Bengal Sea, North Sri Lanka and Tamil Nadu, and a low pressure depression over south India as the cause of the rough weather. Since Kerala coast can expect turbulent seas till Tuesday midnight, authorities have warned fishermen against venturing out to the sea until further instruction.. Winds may blow up to speeds of 60km/hr.