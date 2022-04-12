Kerala High Court directs to grant special aids for differently-abled students with IQ ranging 70-84

Kochi: The Kerala High Court directed to make the special facilities granted to the differently-abled students to attend the SSLC examination available for the students who have intelligence quotient between 70 and 84. The division bench comprising Chief Justice S Manikumar and Justice Murali Purushothaman ordered to accord facilities, including extra time and assistance of scribe for these students as per the suggestions of the medical board.

The order came up by considering the petition filed by the students in the above-mentioned category. Through the petition, the students requested to grant certificates of Intellectual Disability along with special consideration to attend the SSLC examination. An intermediary demand to allow these facilities for attending the SSLC examination of 2022 was also raised by the petitioners.

The High Court pointed out that the State Commissionerate for Persons with Disabilities had already informed the director of the health department that the students with IQ levels between 70 and 84 require special aids to write the SSLC examination. Following this, an order has been released by the director and the district medical officers were also given instructions on the issue. The High Court’s order to grant special considerations to students with comparatively lower IQ came after this.