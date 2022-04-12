Realme launches Realme 9 4G in India: Know the specifications and price

Mumbai: Chinese smartphone makers, Realme have launched its 4G smartphone Realme 9 in India. The first sale of the phone began today at 12 pm. Realme 9 4G price in India is set at Rs. 17,999 for 6GB + 128GB variant. The 8GB +128GB variant is priced at Rs. 18,999. The smartphone will be available at an introductory price of Rs. 15,999 and Rs. 16,999 for the 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB storage options, respectively, during the first sale.

It is available in three colour options — Meteor Black, Sunburst Gold, and Stargaze White. It is powered by Snapdragon 680 SoC and runs on Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0. It features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It houses triple rear camera setup. It also has a 16MP camera in the front for selfies and video calls.

Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, and a USB Type-C port. It is equipped with an in-display fingerprint sensor. The smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W Dart Charge fast charging.