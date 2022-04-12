Saffron flag planted in Mosque in Bihar; 3 arrested

Patna : The Bihar police arrested three people for allegedly planting a saffron flag on a mosque in Muzaffarpur, said Jayant Kant, Senior Superintendent of Police. The incident happened on Sunday, outside the Dak Bangla Masjid in Mohammadpur on Ram Navami.

According to the police officials, a man was seen climbing a mosque wall and planting a saffron flag on top of its gate in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur during a Ram Navami procession. He was cheered on by scores of men riding bikes, flashing swords, and hockey sticks. The entire incident was captured on video, and in no time, the clip was circulated on social media and went viral across platforms.

Muzaffarpur police reached the spot and removed the flag; the situation was brought under control. However, there has been no communal flare-up since the incident, added the police. An FIR has also been lodged the Muzaffarpur SSP said on Monday.