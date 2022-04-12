Six people killed as Express train runs over them in Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati: At least six people were crushed to death as the speeding Konark Express ran over them in Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh late on Monday night.

They deceased people were passengers of a Guwahati-bound superfast express and had got down onto the adjoining railway track in Batuva village when their train stopped due to a technical problem. The Konark Express was coming from the opposite direction and ran over these six people, police said. ‘So far, we have identified six bodies. The Government Railway Police are reaching the accident spot to ascertain if there are more casualties’, Superintendent of Police, Srikakulam, G R Radhika told PTI.

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed grief over the accident. He directed the district authorities to undertake relief operations and ensure that proper medical care is provided to the injured, if any.