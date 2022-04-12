Terror attack in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa; 5 policemen killed

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Five policemen were killed in a rocket attack carried out by terrorists in Dera Ismail Khan district of Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, local media reported on Monday. Terrorists carried out a rocket attack on a police van near Chowk Yadgar of Dera Ismail Khan’s Kulachi city, ARY News reported.

According to the police officials, terrorists fired a rocket at the police van and later resorted to heavy firing, however, the terrorists managed to flee from the scene after the fierce attack, according to Pakistani media.

Earlier this month, three terrorists were killed in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) by the security forces in Dera Ismail Khan. According to ARY News, the IBO had conducted in the Kulachi area of Dera Ismail Khan on the reported presence of terrorists.