Vaccination coverage crosses 185.90 crore in India

New Delhi: As per the data released by the Union Ministry for Health and Family Welfare, more than 185.90 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the country so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive. More than 15.65 lakh doses were administered in the last 24 hours. As per the data ,over 5.77crore people in the age group of 15 to 18 years have been given the first dose, and 3.98 crore people have been administered the second dose.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya said that India is the first country in the world to administer the first dose of Covid vaccines to 97% of the people above the age of 18 years. He said, 85% of the people have already taken the second dose.

Covid-19 vaccination for The Union government launched the mass vaccination drive on January 16 last year. In the first phase healthcare workers (HCWs) were vaccinated. Frontline workers (FLWs) were vaccinated in the second phase from February 2, 2021.The third phase began on March 1 for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions. Vaccination for all people aged above 45 began on April 1, 2021 and people aged 18 and above from May 1 last year. The next phase of vaccination has commenced from January 3 this year for adolescents in the age group of 15-18 years.