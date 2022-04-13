18-year-old Indian footballer found dead in hostel in Kolkata; Union Minister demands inquiry

Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry, Anupriya Patel has sought an investigation into the death of Jyoti Patel, a Varanasi resident and a football player, who was found dead at a hostel in Kolkata on April 4.

Anupriya expressed her sorrow for the demise of the young footballer and demanded an impartial investigation into the mysterious circumstances surrounding her death. She also promised to assist the bereaved family in any way she could.

#PolstratUpdate : Union minister @AnupriyaSPatel has demanded an inquiry into the death of football player, Jyoti Patel who died in a hostel in Kolkata on April 4. pic.twitter.com/pHxg5HkNTT — Polstrat (@teampolstrat) April 11, 2022

Also Read: New Pakistan PM responds to PM Modi on Twitter, says, ‘Let’s secure peace’

Jyoti Patel, who had previously represented the country at the national level, was found dead in the hostel. More information about the circumstances surrounding her death is yet to be known.