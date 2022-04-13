Andrew McDonald appointed as Australia men’s cricket team Head Coach

Two months after the shocking departure of Justin Langer, Andrew McDonald has been appointed as the head coach of the Australian men’s team on a permanent basis, signing a four-year contract. The 40- year-old has secured the position after winning praise for his performance as interim coach since Langer’s abrupt resignation on February 5

Cricket Australia announced McDonald’s appointment on Wednesday morning. McDonald oversaw Australia’s successful World Test Championship series against Pakistan, winning 1-0. The Australians went on to claim ten ODI Super League points on the same tour, also winning the sole T20I in Lahore. McDonald joined the Australian setup as an assistant in 2019 after a glittering spell of coaching in domestic cricket, winning both the Sheffield Shield and One Day competitions with Victoria, as well as the eighth edition of the Big Bash League with the Melbourne Renegades.

A part of Australia’s successful 2021 T20 World Cup campaign and Ashes series victory over the Australian summer, McDonald faces a challenging 12 months, travelling to Sri Lanka and India before their World Cup title defence in October and November. McDonald will operate as head coach across the three formats, though Executive General Manager of High Performance and National Teams Ben Oliver acknowledges that split coaching teams may be necessary in certain situations.

‘The journey so far has been particularly pleasing, and I am honoured to be given this incredible opportunity for what is an exciting period ahead’, McDonald responded. ‘My plan is to build on the growth, depth and experience of the squad while working collectively with the group and across the game. There are many challenges in the short-term which I know excites the leadership group, the players and the staff. I’d also like to thank my family for their support’, he added.

McDonald, who has red hair and was nicknamed Ronnie, played four Tests for Australia with his biggest knock a 68 against South Africa. A right-arm fast-medium bowler and handy right-handed batter, he also played for Victoria and South Australia before turning to coaching, starting as head coach with Leicestershire in 2014.