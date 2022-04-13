Death toll from landslides, floods rises to 58

Manila: The death toll from landslides and floods in the Philippines rose to 58. Heavy rain due to a tropical storm named Megi has caused widespread damages in the central and southern Philippines. According to the state disaster agency, it is the strongest tropical storm to hit the country this year.

More than 47 people were killed and 27 were missing in the central province of Leyte. More than 100 were injured in the landslides in the region. 3 people were killed in the central province of Negros Oriental and 3 on the main southern island of Mindanao.

About 20 storms and typhoons each year lash the Philippines, which also lies in the so-called Pacific ‘Ring of Fire’, a region often hit by earthquakes and volcanic eruptions, making the Southeast Asian archipelago one of the most disaster-prone in the world.