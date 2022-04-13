Former Kerala minister Adv MP Govindan Nair passes away

Kottayam: Former minister Adv MP Govindan Nair passed away at his residence at Muttambalam in Kottayam on Wednesday morning. The 94-year-old leader was leading a retired life since a very long time, and has deceased due to age related ailments.

He served as the Health Minister of Kerala during the Congress rule in the state from 1962 to 1964. Govindan Nair acted as the Kottayam DCC president, member of KPCC, AICC, NSS and president of a charitable organisation. Prior to retiring from active political life, he was a Member of Parliament and the President of the Travancore Devaswom Board from 2012 to 2015.

MP Govindan married Sarada Devi, daughter of Godavarma Raja of Poonjar palace. He is survived by his daughter Sudha. Last rites will be held on Thursday.