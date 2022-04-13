IT company in Chennai hands out 100 cars worth Rs 15 crore to its employees

On Monday, a Chennai-based IT business presented its staff with up to 100 cars in appreciation of their unwavering support and unrivalled contributions to the company’s success and expansion.

An IT firm, Ideas2IT, has given Maruti Suzuki automobiles to 100 of its employees. ‘We are gifting 100 cars to 100 of our employees who have been a part of us for more than 10 years. We have a strength of 500 employees. Our concept is to return the wealth we have received, to the employees’, Hari Subramanian, Marketing Head of Ideas2IT said.

Murali Vivekanandan, Founder and Chairman of Ideas2IT, stated that the employees have put in a lot of effort to improve the firm, and added that the company does not give them cars they have earned it through their hard work.

‘Seven-eight years ago we promised that when we get lefty goals we will share our wealth. Awarding these cars is just the first step. We plan to roll out more such initiatives in the near future’, Vivekanandan added.

This comes only days after Kissflow, a Chennai-based software-as-a-service business (SaaS), gave its five top employees expensive BMW automobiles for around 1 crore each as a present.