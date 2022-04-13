Man turns small garden into mini bird sanctuary, attracting 40 species of birds

A Nagpur-based environmentalist has transformed his modest yard into a mini bird sanctuary, attracting more than 40 different species of birds. A bird enthusiast, Jayant Tendulkar provides food and water for his feathered visitors in specially prepared bowls.

‘Birds of various species flock to our place. They used to be worn out so we started keeping water and food for the birds with an aim to save them for our environment’, Tendulkar said, adding that his mini-bird sanctuary is a 1,200-square-foot green paradise in Nagpur’s concrete jungle.

‘I have designed bowls from bamboo and coconuts for them. I fill them with water and food including Bajri, Kanki, and Rala (seeds of grass). These are hung on different trees at specific heights as per the convenience of various species of birds’, he added.

The sanctuary’s first visitors are a group of around 40-45 Indian silverbills (White-throated munia). House sparrows, Magpie Robbins, Green Bee-eaters, Coppersmith Barbets, and Red-vented Bulbuls are among the birds that follow them. Squirrels and butterflies can also be seen in great numbers. Intriguingly, there are several beehives in the garden, which has aided cross-pollination throughout the region.

‘The birds prefer good quality food and they need special care especially during the rainy season as they don’t eat wet food. I cover the utensils so as to serve them dry food’, Tendulkar further said.