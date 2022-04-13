Money laundering case; ED seizes assets worth Rs 15 crore to Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik.

In a money laundering case involving accused members of D-company (Mumbai’s underworld criminal syndicate controlled by Dawood Ibrahim), the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached assets worth Rs 15 crore to Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik and his family. The attached assets are estimated to be worth around Rs 15 crore.

The Goawala Compound in Kurla (West), a commercial unit in Kurla, three flats in Bandra (West) and two flats in Kurla, as well as agricultural land in Maharashtra’s Osmanabad, are among the connected assets. On the basis of a FIR filed by the National Investigative Agency (NIA) on February 3, 2022, the ED launched a money laundering probe into Dawood Ibrahim and others.