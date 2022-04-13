Motorola launches Moto G22 in India : Know the specifications and price

Mumbai: US based consumer electronics and telecommunications company, Motorola has launched its latest smartphone named Moto G22 in India. The first sale of the phone was at 12 pm today.

Moto G22 is priced at Rs. 10,999 for the sole 4GB + 64GB variant. The phone is available for purchase on official Motorola India online store and Flipkart. It is available in three colour options — Cosmic Black, Iceberg Blue, and Mint Green.

It is powered by a 1.8GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio G37 processor and runs on Android 12 . It packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports proprietary fast charging. The phone has a quad rear camera setup. It also a 16-megapixel selfie camera. The phone features a 6.53-inch display, offering a resolution of 720×1600 pixels and 90 Hz refresh rate.