PM Modi to meet with personnel involes in Deoghar rescue operations.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet with security officers involved in rescue operations in Deoghar, Jharkhand, where three persons were killed in a cable car accident.

‘At 8 pm today, PM Narendra Modi will interact with personnel of Indian Air Force, Indian Army, National Disaster Response Force, Indo-Tibetan Border Police, local administration and civil society who were involved with rescue operations at Deoghar,’ the Prime Minister’s Office said in a tweet.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) completed the rescue of 35 stranded people from the Deoghar district’s Trikut Hills Ropeway Service on Tuesday. The accident took the lives of three people. The operation was coordinated with the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), the local administration, and the Army.