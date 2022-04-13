Portronics launches wireless Bluetooth speaker ‘SoundDrum P’: know the specifications and price

Mumbai: India based electronics company, Portronics launched its latest wireless Bluetooth speaker named ‘SoundDrum P’. It is priced at Rs. 3,499. It will be available at a discounted price of Rs. 2,649 on the official Portronics e-store. The speaker is being sold at an even lower price of Rs. 2,399 on Amazon for a limited period.

It is available in two colour options — Black and Blue. It gives has a total output of 80W and supports Bluetooth v5 connectivity. It comes with with input and output ports like USB Type-C for charging, AUX, USB Type-A and a micro SD card slot for storage. It features a 4,000mAh battery that can play music non-stop for 7 hours.