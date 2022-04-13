Provide free Covid vaccine to all, Panneerselvam asks DMK

On Wednesday, AIADMK coordinator and MLA O Panneerselvam urged that the current DMK government in Tamil Nadu should begin taking steps to ensuring that everyone in the state receives free Covid-19 vaccine.

‘The DMK-led state government in the state should start taking steps to ensure free covid vaccination for all.’ Panneerselvam said in a statement. Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami and AIADMK senior leader OPS reiterated the demand, saying that Covid vaccine is an essential requirement and that the state should ensure that it is given to the public for free.

He also advised the government to use funding from the central government to utilise preventative measures such as free vaccinations for state residents. From April 10, people above the age of 18 will be able to get the booster dose for a fixed price of Rs 375. The state should receive the Covid-19 vaccination for free, according to a top AIADMK leader.