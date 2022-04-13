Realme Buds Air 3 launched in India: Know the price and specifications

Mumbai: Chinese smartphone brand, Realme launched its Realme Buds Air 3 in the Indian market. The earbuds is priced at Rs. 3,999 and will be available in Galaxy White and Starry Blue colour options. They will go on sale starting today at 12pm via Realme.com, Flipkart and retail stores.

The true wireless earphones are equipped with 10mm dynamic bass boost drivers. It come with Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity and can connect to two devices at the same time.

The earbuds offer active noise cancellation certified by TUV-Rheinland to reduce external noise by up to 42dB.As per Realme, it will deliver up to 30 hours of total playback on a single charge, with 100 minutes of playback time with just a 10-minute charge.