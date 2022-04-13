Study says, no respite from heat in upcoming days, nights to get hotter

People are bracing themselves for the scorching heat in the coming months after witnessing the hottest March in over 70 years. Professor Sachidanand Tripathi of Kanpur IIT, who has been researching pollution and climate change, forecasts a temperature rise of up to 2-3 degrees Celsius in cities.

Temperatures are expected to reach 48-49 degrees Celsius, posing a threat to people’s health. As a result of global warming, the frequency of hot days in India and other parts of the world is increasing. Summer nights, on the other hand, are projected to get hotter and more uncomfortable, according to Professor Tripathi.

Tripathi’s research said that, carbon dioxide levels in the atmosphere have increased by around 30% since pre-industrial times. We can see that the overall temperature has risen by 1 degree Celsius in compared to 100 years ago. By the end of the century, the temperature is expected to rise by 2.5-3 degrees Celsius.