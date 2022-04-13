Teacher suspended in Tamil Nadu after student alleges religious conversion

After a class 6 student complained about alleged attempts of religious conversion in a government higher secondary school in Kanyakumari, Tamil Nadu, a school teacher was suspended. The student accused her tailoring teacher of attempting religious conversion and promoting Christianity in the classroom. After a video of the girl raising the matter went viral, the event was reported from Kannatuvilai government school on Wednesday.

The parents of the class 6 student filed a police report as a result of this. Local police went to the school, where 300 students from the surrounding area study, and spoke with the students. One of the students said that their teacher used to tell them to study the Bible and invite them to pray with her after lunch.

‘I told her that we don’t read Bible as we are Hindus and that we read Bhagawat Gita, for which she said that Bhagawat Gita is bad,’ the student added, accusing the teacher of making derogatory comments against Hindus. The student further claimed that after lunch, she would call students from various courses and force them to kneel and pray.

According to Kanyakumari’s Chief Education Officer, Pugazhendhi, DEO Emperumal visited the school and conducted an investigation. After students claimed she was talking religion in the classroom, the tailoring and sewing teacher was suspended. Further investigations are carried out.