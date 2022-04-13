Telangana BJP says hate speech case against Akbaruddin Owaisi was watered down.

Hate speech cases against All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Akbaruddin Owaisi have been watered down, according to Telangana BJP president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar. His comments came after Owaisi was acquitted in two criminal instances involving alleged hate speeches delivered in Nizamabad and Nirmal over nine years ago by a special court.

Bandi Sanjay Kumar said that the ruling TRS, Owaisi’s AIMIM, and the Congress colluded to weaken the case. People would surely set a good example for these three parties, he said, calling for an appeal of the court order.

‘The court needs evidence. The state government deliberately did not submit the evidence. What more proof is needed that the TRS government has not colluded with the AIMIM?’ he asked. The BJP leader further said that when the case against Akbaruddin Owaisi was filed, the case was toned down by the then-Congress government. Kumar claimed that the AIMIM has made it a practise to support the ruling parties.