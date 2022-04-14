Bengal Governor says, quality of criminal investigation in state is concerning

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar voiced concern on Thursday about the state’s criminal investigation quality. Dhankar spoke before the state assembly during the Ambedkar Jayanti celebrations and urged everyone to ensure that justice is not obstructed.

Dhankar said that while West Bengal has enormous potential, certain instances have proved to be worrisome for him. He said that the quality of investigation must be improved to ensure that justice is not obstructed. He went on to say, ‘We need to focus on impartial and technically sound investigation.’

Dhankar further stated that he met with the state’s Director General of Police and Chief Secretary. He said that he had requested the CS to investigate Gyanwant Singh, who is currently the assistant director general (ADG) of the West Bengal Police’s Crime Investigation Department (CID).