Bombay HC denies stay on ‘Jersey’, film to release on April 22

Jersey, a film starring Shahid Kapoor that has been sued for copyright infringement by a writer named Rupesh Jaiswal, will be released on time. The Bombay High Court has refused to grant a stay on the film, which is scheduled to be released on April 22.

Jersey’s producers postponed the film’s release by a week after learning that a lawsuit had been launched against it. Writer Rupesh Jaiswal alleged that his 2007 script’s premise, narrative, and idea had been unlawfully plagiarised in both the Telugu and Hindi film ‘Jersey’. The Bombay High Court, on the other hand, rejected the stay and stated that Shahid’s Jersey will be released on April 22.

Producer Aman Gill stated, ‘We were all geared up to release our film Jersey this holiday weekend, however, we didn’t want to go ahead and plan a release until the courts gave us a favourable order, and with hearing scheduled for Wednesday (April 13), we had no time to plan for the Thursday release hence we decided to postpone the release by a week to April 22 till we got such an order. Today on Wednesday we got a favourable order, which clears the way for our release next week April 22’.

Jersey is a Hindi adaptation of the Telugu film of the same name starring Nani. Shahid Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur, and Pankaj Kapoor feature in Gowtam Tinnanuri’s film. It is produced by Allu Entertainment, Dil Raju Production, Sithara Entertainments and Brat Films.