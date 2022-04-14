Country extends face mask mandate till May 3

New York: The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has extended the its Covid-19 mask mandate for public transportation and airplanes until May 3.

‘The CDC Mask Order remains in effect while CDC assesses the potential impact of the rise of cases on severe disease, including hospitalizations and deaths, and healthcare system capacity. TSA [Transportation Security Administration] will extend the security directive and emergency amendment for 15 days, through May 3, 2022’, a statement issued by CDC said.

The public transportation face mask mandate is one of the few federal coronavirus safety measures left in place in the USA. The protocols mandates persons to wear masks over the mouth and nose when traveling on any conveyance (e.g., airplanes, trains, subways, buses, taxis, ride-shares, ferries, ships, trolleys, and cable cars) into or within the United States.