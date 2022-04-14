ED questions former Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi in illegal sand mining case

The Enforcement Directorate questioned Congress leader and former Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi over the illegal sand mining case according to sources. Channi was questioned in Jalandhar on Wednesday, according to sources, for his alleged association with his nephew Bhupinder Singh Honey, who is being investigated in a money laundering case.

The ED claims that Charanjit Singh Channi’s nephew Bhupinder Singh Honey was making crores of rupees by using his political connections to get government officials transferred throughout the state.

According to documents obtained by India Today from the Enforcement Directorate, Bhupinder Singh Honey allegedly conceded during his deposition before officials that the Rs 10 crore recovered by the agency in the case belonged to him, and that he earned the money through transfer postings and illegal sand mining in Punjab.