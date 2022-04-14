First sale of Realme GT 2 Pro began in in India

Mumbai: The first sale of Realme GT 2 Pro began in India at 12 pm today. The new smartphone is priced at Rs. 49,999 for the 8GB RAM+128GB storage model and Rs 57,999 for the h 12GB RAM+ 256GB storage. The smartphone is available in Paper Green, Paper White, and Steel Black colour variants.

As part of the introductory offer, Realme is offering an instant discount of up to Rs 5,000 on the purchase of Realme GT 2 Pro via HDFC Bank cards and SBI Credit cards. Customers can also buy the smartphone on no-cost EMIs starting at just Rs 4,167 per month.

Realme GT 2 Pro is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery supporting the 65W SuperDart Charge Enhanced fast charging. The Realme GT 2 Pro smartphone comes with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate display protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus screen. It houses a triple rear camera. On the front, the smartphone has a 32-megapixel selfie camera.