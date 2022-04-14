Hashkhali rape case victim’s father alleges body snatched at gunpoint

The CBI is likely to question the father of a girl who was gang-raped in West Bengal’s Nadia district on Thursday after he claimed his daughter’s body was snatched at gunpoint for cremation, according to an officer. He claimed a CBI team with two woman officers arrived in Hashkhali on Wednesday night.

The CBI team went to the Hashkhali police station and took the case diary and other investigative documents into custody, he added. ‘We have collected the case diary and other documents related to the investigation. We may go and meet the father of the girl and record his statement today,’ the officer told PTI.

The accused allegedly snatched her daughter’s body at gunpoint and cremated her, according to her father, who is in hospital. The girl’s parents claim they were threatened with dire consequences if they told the police about the incident.